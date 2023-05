Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were among the guests at Vie on North Broad Street in Spring Garden.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Police Athletic League hosted its 76th annual Awards Gala on Wednesday night.

The event also served as a fundraiser to help PAL continue its mission to keep kids safe in a free and fun environment while mentoring them as future leaders.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica also showed his support.