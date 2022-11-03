Phillies lead Astros 2-1 heading into World Series Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -111, Phillies -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies are ahead 2-1.

Philadelphia has gone 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Houston has gone 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples, 46 home runs and 94 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-38 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 8-2, .225 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)