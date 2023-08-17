Phillies fans can soon enter Citizens Bank Park using facial recognition. Here's how it works

For the first time ever you will have the option to use your face as a ticket at Citizens Bank Park come Monday.

The MLB says the program uses facial authentication differently from other setups.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No paper or e-ticket? No problem!

For the first time ever you will have the option to use your face as a ticket at Citizens Bank Park come Monday.

It's part of Major League Baseball's pilot program.

Fans who are 18 and older can opt into "Go-Ahead Entry."

Here's how it works:

Download the MLB Ballpark app if you don't already have it.

Once on your phone, click the tab "MLB Go-Ahead Entry."

Allow the ballpark app to take your photo.

Take your picture, and then you're registered.

Ticketed fans who have uploaded a selfie can walk into Citizens Bank Park without having to even show a barcode.

There will be a special lane available only at the first base gate that will have a facial recognition scanner.

Phillies fans 18 and older can opt into the Go-Ahead Entry program.

MLB says the program uses facial authentication differently from other setups, in that the fan never has to stop walking.

The league tells Action News those options have not existed in other setups, as fans have had to stop for their ticket authentication.

Opting into this is not a requirement to attend the game, it's just a new option for quicker, seamless entry.