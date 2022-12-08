Trea Turner acquisition latest sign Phillies are all-in on World Series pursuit

After coming up short in October, the Philadelphia Phillies are positioning themselves for a Word Series title -- no matter the cost.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- John Middleton and the Phillies have one goal - to win a World Series title.

Last season's Wild Card spot was nice.

Winning the National League pennant for the first time since 2009 was even nicer - but in Middleton's mind, that is not enough.

The World Series appearance just made him hungrier.

The signing of free agent shortstop Trea Turner is just the latest sign in the front office's commitment to go for it.

RELATED: Source: Phillies, Trea Turner reach 11-year, $300M deal

Turner will be a difference-maker.

The 29-year-old has that rare combination of power and speed.

Last season with the Dodgers, he hit 21 home runs, and drove in 100 RBI while stealing 27 bases - the only player to have at least those numbers in those three categories last season. And he also batted 298.

Turner is also a plus defender at shortstop.

But back to ownership's commitment to winning.

Think about this: with Turner reportedly getting an 11-year, $300-million contract, the Phillies will have two players with $300-million deals: Turner and Bryce Harper.

Eagles holiday album on the way for Christmas

That's not all.

Free agent Taijuan Walker reached a 4-year, $72M deal on Wednesday and lefty reliever Matt Strahmon was in the final stages of a two-year, $15 million pact, according to sources.

They gave Zack Wheeler $118-millon contract.

J.T. Realmuto got $115 million.

Nick Castellanos banked a $100-million deal.

And Kyle Schwarber nets $79 million.

Soon, Aaron Nola will likely get paid.

The luxury tax won't even be a speed bump.

The checkbook is open. The money is flowing. Hopefully the returns will be even greater in 2023.