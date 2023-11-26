New photos show suspect accused of critically injuring 79-year-old woman in Philadelphia

The woman, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the head during a shootout on the 3400 block of North 3rd Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images for one of the two shooting suspects believed to be involved in critically injuring a 79-year-old woman on Friday.

The woman, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the head during a shootout on the 3400 block of North 3rd Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

79-year-old woman shot in head during shootout between man, dirt bike rider

Police say there was an altercation between two men, one of whom was on a dirt bike.

The woman was shot and injured while getting a coffee. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities are now releasing surveillance images of one of the suspects.

Officials are asking that if anyone recognizes the man, call the police immediately.