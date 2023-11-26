WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New photos show suspect accused of critically injuring 79-year-old woman in Philadelphia

The woman, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the head during a shootout on the 3400 block of North 3rd Street.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, November 26, 2023 3:41AM
Surveillance footage shows suspect accused of shooting 79-year-old woman in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance footage shows suspect accused of shooting 79-year-old woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images for one of the two shooting suspects believed to be involved in critically injuring a 79-year-old woman on Friday.

The woman, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the head during a shootout on the 3400 block of North 3rd Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

79-year-old woman shot in head during shootout between man, dirt bike rider

Police say there was an altercation between two men, one of whom was on a dirt bike.

The woman was shot and injured while getting a coffee. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities are now releasing surveillance images of one of the suspects.

Officials are asking that if anyone recognizes the man, call the police immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW