Woman hit by Philadelphia police vehicle in South Philly has died

The woman was hit at 9th and South streets in South Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after she was struck by a Philadelphia police vehicle earlier this week.

The crash happened at 9th and South streets in South Philadelphia around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, suffered multiple injuries, police said.

She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Action News learned Thursday afternoon that the victim has since died.

Police say the department's Accident Investigation Division was notified.

There has been no word on the circumstances of this crash.
