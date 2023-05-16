Knife-wielding robber targets Northeast Philly stores, fast-food restaurants

There have been at least five robberies at stores and fast-food restaurants in Northeast Philadelphia this month.

Action News obtained surveillance photos from three recent incidents. Police believe the same man may be responsible.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are concerned about a rash of knifepoint robberies.

Two of the incidents happened at the Little Caesars Pizza on Levick Street on May 2 and again on May 6. The suspect got away with a total of $415.94.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the police tip line at 215-546-TIPS.

Also on May 6, a knife-point robbery was reported at Dunkin' on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue around 6:55 p.m.

One day later, the Acme on the 6600 block of Oxford Avenue was also targeted. But in this case, an employee was able to fend off the attacker who ran away with no cash.

"It's been really bad, it's been really bad up here. I've been living here like 12 years and I'm ready to go," said one Lawncrest neighbor to Action News.

Police believe since the start of May the same knife-wielding suspect has targeted at least four businesses in Oxford Circle, Lawndale and Lawncrest.

Police believe there have been more, but they have not yet linked that info with this investigation.

The latest attack was reported on May 8 around 8:36 p.m. at the CVS on Rising Sun Avenue.

Police say witnesses did not see a knife this time, but they did see the suspect using what appeared to be a cigarette lighter to threaten the people in the store.

The suspect got away with $350 in cash.

On Monday, neighbors tell Action News they've noticed more security at this location and that gives them a little bit of comfort.

"There's a lot of people that come around here, so for that guy to walk around with a knife like that, that's got to be mental," said Vessie White of Lawndale. "He's on camera someone is going to talk that out."

Police are urging business owners to be on alert.

