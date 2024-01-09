Philadelphia police search for 2 suspects in string of commercial burglaries

Surveillance video shows the thieves making away with a restaurant's cash register drawer, which had less than $100 in it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two men after investigators say they burglarized four businesses around the city's Fairmont section early Wednesday morning.

Angelino's Restaurant on North 25th Street was one of the businesses the suspects targeted.

The owner, Christian Guevara, says this was the fourth time his restaurant has been hit over the past two months.

"It's frustrating," Guevara said. "We work hard for what we have right now. And it's hard and annoying that people come and break your stuff just for a couple of dollars."

Surveillance video shows the thieves making away with the restaurant's cash register drawer, which had less than $100 in it.

Guevara says the bigger loss was replacing his broken front door.

"Last time they broke the door and that was like $2,600, plus getting up in the middle of the night. That's pretty difficult and invasive," he says.

The burglarized businesses were targeted during the overnight hours of January 3, between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

There was also a fifth location that the suspects targeted on December 31, investigators say.

In nearly every case, police say the method was the same.

The thieves snapped the door lock, then ran in and took the cash register, which in a few cases was empty.

Guevara says the people responsible need to be captured.

"We love the neighborhood, everything is great here. We appreciate the response of the police, it was pretty quick, but there is only so much they can do," he said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Philadelphia police.