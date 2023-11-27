Investigation underway after Philadelphia police cruiser crashes into home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia police cruiser struck a residence in the city.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 57th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

According to officials, a police cruiser jumped the curb and hit the side of a home.

There is no word yet whether any injuries were involved in this incident.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Officers also did not release any further information on the driver of the cruiser.