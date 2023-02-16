WATCH LIVE

Officers swarm Twin Bridges after chase involving stolen car; 1 arrested

Two suspects remain on the run, according to Philadelphia police.

Thursday, February 16, 2023 4:46AM
Dozens of police cruisers swarmed the Twin Bridges over Fairmount Park in Philadelphia Wednesday night after the pursuit of a stolen car.

The chase started around 8 p.m. when officers spotted the vehicle going southbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension.

The driver then suddenly stopped the car on the bridge. That's when three people jumped out and then ran down an embankment near MLK Drive.

Officers caught up with one suspect and arrested him.

Two others remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

