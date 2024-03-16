Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel discusses plans to keep Philadelphia safe

The panelists continue the discussion with a focus on Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget address to Philadelphia City Council.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards sits down with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel for a 15-minute interview discussing his plans to keep Philadelphia communities safe in the city.

Commissioner Bethel spoke on his efforts to prevent and curb youth violence and commented with his take on controversial tactics such as stop and frisk.

Other topics include morale within the Philadelphia Police force, plans for addressing the numerous issues in Kensington and his vision for a hopeful future for Philadelphia.

The panelists continue the discussion with a focus on Mayor Cherelle Parker's first budget address to the Philadelphia City Council.

They react to and evaluate her plans to combat crime, clean neighborhoods and unite the city as "One Philly."

The panel also comments on the influence of social media and the possible ban on TikTok.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Bob Brady, Derek Green, Jeff Jubelirer, and Liz Preate Havey.