double shooting

Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Kensington

By
Double shootings leaves man dead, woman injured in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to figure out a motive after a man was killed in a double shooting in Kensington.

Investigators say the shots were fired just after midnight in the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street.

The 38-year-old man later died at the hospital.

A 34-year-old woman was also shot in the hip, and hospitalized in serious condition.

At least 25 shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
