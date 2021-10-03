Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to figure out a motive after a man was killed in a double shooting in Kensington.
Investigators say the shots were fired just after midnight in the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street.
The 38-year-old man later died at the hospital.
A 34-year-old woman was also shot in the hip, and hospitalized in serious condition.
At least 25 shell casings were found at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
