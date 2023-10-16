Police discover car in connection to fatal shooting of Philadelphia officer, sources say

The shooting took place inside a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has confirmed new information regarding the shooting that left one Philadelphia police officer dead and another injured on Thursday.

Sources say on Saturday night, a black Dodge Charger was found in the Kensington neighborhood. Officials believe it is connected to the suspects involved in the incident and is linked to the case.

The shooting took place inside a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport just after 11 p.m. Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz were shot while investigating a vehicle break-in.

Mendez, 50, died as a result of the gunfire. Ortiz was hospitalized after he was shot in the arm and was released on Saturday.

The reward for information leading to an arrest stands at $225,000.

