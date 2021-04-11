hit and run

Philadelphia police investigate hit and run crash

Philadelphia police investigate auto-pedestrian accident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred Sunday morning in Tioga-Nicetown.

The accident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. along the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue. There, officials say a man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The 60-year-old male was transported to Temple Hospital by responding medics and is listed in stable condition.

Police tell Action News the striking vehicle fled the scene. The investigation on ongoing at this time.
