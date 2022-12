The suspect ran off after taking nearly $40,000 worth of merchandise.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping new video will help lead them to the man behind a jewelry store heist.

The crime happened early Sunday morning at Jade & Art Jewelry Store on the 900 block of Arch Street.

Investigators say the suspect broke a front window, and then removed jewelry from the display cases.

Anyone with information should call police.