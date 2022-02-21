man shot

Man shot while driving in Philadelphia's Logan section

Police said the man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.
Man shot while driving in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 24-year-old was shot Monday afternoon while driving in the city's Logan section.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Olney Avenue.

Police said the man was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

There was no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

