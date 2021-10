PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood.It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Pallas Street.Police say they got several 911 reports that a person was shot.The victim was found on a street with several gunshot injuries and pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.