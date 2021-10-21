Philadelphia officer arrested for punching man, gun picked up by child: Police

Police Officer Joseph Marion was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Division on Oct. 20, 2021. Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested in connection with an assault earlier in the year.Police say Officer Joseph Marion, a 9-year veteran of the force, punched a male in the mouth with a closed fist during a physical altercation on April 18.Police say a struggle ensued between the officer and the male, at which point, Officer Marion's gun fell to the ground.The gun was retrieved by a child who was at the scene at the time, police say.Authorities say the officer did not point his weapon at the male nor did he threaten him with the gun during the incident.Officer Marion was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Division on Wednesday.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged him with Simple Assault (M2), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2), and Disorderly Conduct (M3).Officer Marion was last assigned to the 22nd District.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended the officer for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.