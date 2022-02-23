Philadelphia judge dismisses charges against officers in assault case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10469819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrests of Philadelphia Police Inspector James Smith and his brother former Detective Patrick Smith.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge dismissed all charges against two former Philadelphia police officers accused of assault.Former Philadelphia Police Inspector James Smith and his brother, former Detective Patrick Smith, were arrested last April for an alleged assault on a man with Asperger syndrome.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said the pair confronted the man they say was breaking into cars in Northeast Philadelphia in August 2020.The DA added there's no evidence the victim broke into vehicles.The Smiths were off duty at the time of the incident.On Tuesday, a judge dismissed the charges against the brother due to lack of evidence.DA Larry Krasner issued a statement saying the law applies equally to everyone, adding that he'll consider all possible avenues for seeking justice."We are seeing a disturbing pattern of criminal cases against police officers getting charges against them thrown out by judges during the preliminary hearing phase, only to be re-instated on appeal. The law applies equally to everyone. Philadelphians should ask why some judges are finding no accountability at a preliminary hearing for police when they commit the same crimes that get everyone else held over for trial," said Krasner in a statement.After the charges were dismissed, FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby released this statement:"Once again this was a rush to judgement by our incompetent District Attorney in Philadelphia," said FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby..."DA Krasner is only interested in carrying out his anti-police agenda and arresting, innocent Philadelphia police officers with baseless allegations. We will now work to make these officers whole following all their losses."Patrick resigned from the department after the incident.James was suspended and later dismissed.