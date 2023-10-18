Person arrested in connection with killing of Philadelphia police officer identified

2 more arrests made in killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting last week that left one Philadelphia police officer dead and another wounded, sources tell Action News.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

We are expecting to learn more this afternoon.

One arrest has already been made in this investigation. Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, of Camden County, New Jersey, was arrested before dawn Monday in Cherry Hill.

The shooting happened in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Richard Mendez and Officer Raul Ortiz had just arrived for work when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot.

Ofc. Richard Mendez

A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Mendez, 50, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ortiz, a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital Saturday.

Authorities said the suspects fled in an SUV reported stolen a week ago that was later seen at a hospital dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities said was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers.

Duran had been shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

