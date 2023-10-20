Formal remembrances begin for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez

Officer Mendez was shot and killed while trying to stop a car break-in at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The formal remembrances for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez begin Monday. Officer Mendez was shot and killed while trying to stop a car break-in at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage.

There will be two events to honor the 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

A public viewing will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Philadelphia.

SEE ALSO:2 more arrests made in killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez

On Tuesday, a second viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Philadelphia.

The funeral service for Officer Mendez will be held immediately after. However, seating inside the Basilica is reserved for family, friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries. The entire funeral service can be viewed right here on 6abc.com.

Authorities said Officers Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. on October 12 when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, from Camden, New Jersey and Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, from Camden, New Jersey

Officer Mendez, 50, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ortiz, a 60-year-old who is a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital two days later.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 21-year-old Alexander Batista-Polanco, and 21-year-old Hendrick Pena-Fernandez.

A fourth person believed to be involved in the killing, 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, was killed in the Thursday night shooting.

Police believe there were others responsible for helping the suspects hide out after the killing.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Road closures, traffic detours in place for funeral services

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. until the conclusion of the service on Tuesday:

- 18th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until the conclusion of the service on Tuesday:

- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 22nd Street

- Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street

- Race Street between 17th Street and 18th Street

- 17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

- 19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street

Additional streets in the vicinity of Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval may be closed or detoured by Philadelphia Police should conditions warrant.