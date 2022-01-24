deadly shooting

23-year-old son of Philadelphia police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery

Sources told Action News a witness saw the shooter going through the victim's pockets after he was shot.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Monday morning during an apparent robbery, investigators said.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police are still working to piece together details, but initial reports from sources say the victim may have gone to a McDonald's, and at some point while going in or out of the restaurant, was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Sources also said a SEPTA bus was in the area at the time of the crime and police are reviewing that video.
