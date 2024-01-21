3 vehicles sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Philadelphia; victim identified

All three vehicles made contact with the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new information regarding a crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Fern Rock neighborhood on Saturday.

Officers are now saying three vehicles struck the 52-year-old victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim, identified as Stacey Murphy by police, was in the running lane on the northeast corner of 10th and Spencer streets just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say three separate vehicles that were following one another were traveling west on Spencer Street, then made a left onto 10th Street.

The cars all fled driving northbound on 10th Street.

Officers have identified the three cars as a white van, a black Durango, and a light-colored sedan.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.