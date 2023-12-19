New batch of officers to graduate from Philadelphia Police Training Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new class of crime fighters is joining the ranks Tuesday as dozens of recruits graduate from the Philadelphia Police Training Center.

It's a pivotal moment with a new police commissioner coming in and when the force is trying to find solutions to a staffing shortage.

Families and loved ones of the recruits will gather for a ceremony Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The 400th class is comprised of 31 Philadelphia police officers and two Temple University officers, who have all completed eight months of training at the police academy.

The recruits toured the area of Kensington Avenue and McPherson Square Park earlier this month to reinforce the importance of an officer's community engagement.

The Philadelphia Police Department is the nation's fourth largest, with over 5,500 sworn members and 600 civilian personnel.

During an interview with 6abc, incoming police commissioner Kevin Bethel said recruiting is a top priority.

Bethel's appointment comes at a time when the department is down by nearly 1,000 officers and is struggling to recruit and retain officers.

A $2,000 sign-on bonus is being offered to all new police recruits ahead of the next officer recruit application drive, which starts January 8.

Staffing police departments is an issue across the commonwealth, and in an effort to boost recruiting, new legislation just went into effect in Pennsylvania to lower the fitness requirement to be admitted to a police academy. Proponents say once at the academy, the recruits could receive training to meet the required fitness standards.