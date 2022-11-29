Inside Story dissects the changing landscape of politics in Philadelphia

The panel looks at what low turnout in Black and Brown communities means for Democrats, other factors in Philadelphia's changing political landscape.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this post-Thanksgiving show, host Matt O'Donnell speaks with our Inside Story panelists about the lowest voter turnout for the midterms in Philadelphia County, specifically among Latino and Black neighborhoods.

The panel answers whether this means the 'blue voting block' of the city for statewide races is declining.

Also, what does the Democratic Party need to do to engage and energize these voters?

They also discussed how the Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz was the most expensive race for this midterm election, civic leaders ban together on a 'Coalition to Save Lives' to combat gun violence and another entry into the Philadelphia Mayoral Race.

Finally, they sound off on the Ticketmaster fiasco of Taylor Swift tickets, and Elon Musk's handling of Twitter.

This week's roundtable panelists are Nelson Diaz, George Burrell, Christine Flowers and Brian Tierney.