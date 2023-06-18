  • Watch Now

3 people hospitalized after triple shooting in city's Poplar neighborhood

Police found more than 40 shell casings in the area.

Sunday, June 18, 2023 12:40PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are recovering after a shooting in the city's Poplar neighborhood.

Police responded to Franklin Place, between Wallace and Green streets around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

They found more than 40 shell casings in the area.

Police say two men with gunshot wounds arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in a stolen vehicle.

One is in critical condition, the other is stable.

A woman who was injured also arrived a short time later. She is in stable condition.

There is no word on any suspects or a motive.

