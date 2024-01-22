Philadelphia mechanic reminds drivers to be on alert for potholes

If you hit potholes hard enough, or often enough, your car might need to end up at the repair shop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's that time of year when potholes pop up, causing problems for drivers all across the region.

We've had so much rain and now snow and all of it is saturating the ground.

We spoke with drivers about their frustrations trying to avoid craters in the asphalt.

"If I can't see the ground, I really don't want to drive because I can't see so (well) at night," said Amber Way, who was driving in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

Even if there's no snow - rain, sleet, and ice can be dangerous, especially for drivers. Consumer Reports has some lifesaving advice.

"We usually see it after snow that goes on for a while. Then they keep on salting, at that point, the potholes will get worse and worse over time," said Jason Capone, owner of Foreign Fix Auto Center.

Capone says now is the time of the year to start watching out for potholes. He's working on a car in his shop that slipped on ice and hit a pothole.

"The first thing we do is throw it on the alignment machine and we look to see if we can make the adjustment," said Capone.

If this happens to you it could cost a pretty penny.

"If you bottom out and crack an oil pan, it could be a couple thousand dollars," said Capone.

Capone also says now is a good time to keep up your tire maintenance so you're not sliding around on the icy roads.