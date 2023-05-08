WATCH LIVE

Police searching for 2 inmates who escaped correctional center in Philadelphia

Monday, May 8, 2023 10:40PM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two prisoners who escaped from a correctional center in Philadelphia.

The escape happened on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. when the individuals were seen cutting a hole in a fence at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Sources tell Action News that one of the inmates, Ameen Hurst, was being held on four murder charges.

The second inmate is Nasir Grant.

Police are expected to provide further details during a press conference at 7:30 p.m. You can watch it live here.

