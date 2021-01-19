FYI Philly

Ghost kitchens are becoming a staple of Philadelphia dining

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While we continue to stay safer at home, many of us are ordering in for meals.

Now, food delivery apps like GrubHub and Uber Eats might be all you need to order from a 'ghost kitchen'.

Not a new concept, but one that is growing in popularity, multiple small kitchens are built under one roof and get rented out to chefs and online brands -- for delivery only.

Orders go directly to the kitchens, get cooked and bagged up, then picked up by delivery drivers. The chef and the kitchen are never seen, hence the name ghost kitchen.


Chef Big Rube's Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram

Foodnest

1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Fairfoods
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Bitar's | Facebook | Instagram
947 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-755-1121
Shai Hummusiya | Facebook | Instagram
Fairfoods
3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-609-4007
