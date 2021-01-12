Philadelphia restaurants await decision on indoor dining

City officials tentatively set today as the deadline to update the current protocol.
"Assuming we don't have a spike in COVID-19 cases between now and Jan. 15, we plan to allow limited indoor dining to resume on Jan. 16. We will provide details at [Tuesday's] COVID press conference, and guidance will be added to our website at that time," Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted on Friday.
Assuming we don't have a spike in COVID-19 cases between now and Jan. 15, we plan to allow limited indoor dining to resume on Jan. 16. We will provide details at next Tuesday's COVID press conference, and guidance will be added to our website at that time. https://t.co/foUDH6pd87— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 8, 2021
During last week's COVID-19 briefing, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said they will continue to watch the case counts.
"We'll maintain the current restrictions for the riskiest settings at least through Jan. 15. That includes no indoor dining at restaurants, no indoor gatherings or events, no theaters, no in-person education at colleges, and no indoor organized sports," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said last week. "We'll watch the case counts over the next few days and determine if we can back off on these restrictions after January 15. We'll notify you when we made our final decision."
Philly closer to reopening indoor dining at 25% capacity
The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association (PRLA) said, of the 500 full-service restaurants in Philadelphia County, over 200 are closed right now, with 50 of them permanently.
"These people have gone with reduced revenue for ten months now," said Ben Fileccia of PRLA said.
The association said it has distributed over $300,000 to unemployed restaurant workers who are barely scraping by.
It was before Christmas when Philadelphia announced the city's ban on indoor dining and other "riskiest settings" would continue through at least Jan. 15.
Indoor dining at Philadelphia restaurants has been banned since Nov. 20, as coronavirus cases were rising in the city and officials were anticipating holiday gatherings.
This was the second ban on indoor dining during the pandemic so far. From March 16 to Sept. 8, there was no indoor dining. City officials then allowed restaurants to open at 25% capacity, then increasing the limit to 50% on Oct. 2 before the latest ban went into effect.
Pennsylvania restaurants outside Philadelphia reopened indoor dining with limited capacity on Jan. 4.
Restaurants must go through a self-certification process in order to go to 50% capacity, otherwise they are limited to 25%.
Philadelphia, along with the rest of the state, reopened less riskier settings such as museums, gyms, and casinos on Jan. 4, as well.
Restaurant owner shares concerns if Philadelphia COVID restrictions aren't lifted January 15
On Monday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 1,490 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, which represented a 3-day total. There were seven additional fatalities in Philadelphia.