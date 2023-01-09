City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Monday to operate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia restaurants that want to operate with streeteries must be fully licensed to do so by Monday.

According to the city, all unlicensed streetery setups must be removed by January 9.

Restaurants say the application process is lengthy and vague, so operators are struggling with paperwork to submit for approval.

Ben Fileccia, the Senior Director of Operations for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, says they are seeing three different rules in all of the documents.

"Right now there's a guidance page, there's the law and there's regulations; we've been seeing the rules being different in all three documents," Fileccia said.

The city says fewer streeteries are operating since the emergency outdoor dining program expired at the end of 2022. Operators we talked to say this is life or death for some restaurants.

"Some people live and die by it. I can tell you when we're in season in Manayunk - in spring, summer, fall - there's no better place to eat on the street," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.

Operators say they've invested tens of thousands of dollars in expanding their operations safely.

"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," McGranaghan pleaded.