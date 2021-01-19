FYI Philly

#TakeOutPhilly seeks to send lifeline to struggling restaurants

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants and small businesses continue to struggle through various phases of closings and re-openings due to COVID-19.

The Center City District is launching a new ad campaign to remind people that one of the best ways to help is to order takeout, especially directly from the restaurant.

It's one-way residents can do their part to make sure the restaurants are still around on the other side of this pandemic.

#TakeOutPhilly | Enter to win takeout for a year
Featured restaurants
Mustard Greens | Instagram
622 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-627-0833

The White Yak | Facebook
6118 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-483-0764

48th Street Grille | Facebook | Instagram
310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
267-244-4764
