Video shows suspects wanted in series of Philly armed robberies, high-end watches taken

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to identify a group of suspects that they believe is behind at least three armed robberies.

Surveillance video shows the group forcing a man to the ground on the 100 block of South 30th Street in University City around 10:54 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

Police say the suspects got away with a $30,000 Breitling watch.

Their vehicle is described as a gray 2013 to 2022 BMW 530i four-door sedan with a sunroof and tinted windows.

Investigators say the group could be responsible for two similar robberies on May 15.

One took place on the 200 block of North 12th Street in Center City around 1:47 a.m.

Police say the victims were approached by two to three males.

They exited a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road and pointed handguns at the victims.

The suspects said, "Gimmie your watch. Gimmie your stuff."

Police say they got away with two purses containing $60, credit cards, documents and a watch.

The second May 15 incident took place around 2:14 a.m. on Preston and Pine streets in University City.

Police say the victim was walking with friends when a sedan pulled up next to them.

Two males exited the vehicle with guns and demanded valuables.

The victim gave them his Tag Heuer watch valued at $3,000.

Police say if you see these suspects call 911.

Anyone with information should contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.
