Police search for suspects in string of violent robberies in Fishtown, Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for four young men who they believe are linked to five early-morning robberies in the city's Fishtown and Kensington sections.

In at least one of the robberies, police said one of the assailants pointed a gun and another one threatened to shoot a victim, who ultimately gave up his car.

The robberies happened Wednesday between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. at 1600 N. Frankford Avenue, 30 E Columbia Street, 1300 E Oxford Street, 1400 E Oxford Street and 1300 E Columbia Avenue.

Nicholas Borman was the third victim. He said he was leaving for work when he was attacked and robbed around 5:40 a.m.

"One small guy said something to me and the other one clocked me and I fell on the pavement. They were rifling through my pockets and everything. It was kind of like I can't believe this is going on," said Borman.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said now the entire neighborhood is fearful that this group of four was able to do so much in such a short amount of time and no one stopped them.

She said she fears for the assailants too.

"I'm a mother, it really does bother me. So young, misguided. You got to know where your kids are. It is sad a really sad world we live in. They're going to run into somebody with a license to carry and they're going to be dead. Parents wake up and find out where your kids are."

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call 215-686-8477.