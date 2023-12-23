Have you seen them? Hammer-wielding teens wanted for 5 robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of teenagers who allegedly approached or attacked people with a hammer and robbed them in the northeast and northwest sections of the city.

At least five robberies between December 20 to December 21 are under investigation.

Detectives believe the teenagers, both male and female, covered their faces with a black ski mask and escaped in a white Acura SUV with a temporary New Jersey tag.

"It's terrible, very scary," said a Fox Chase resident who only wanted to be identified as Colleen. "Hopefully they can catch them and something can be done."

Police said the latest incident happened on Thursday night near Krewstown and Surrey roads, where six males kicked, punched and swung a hammer at a victim before stealing his shoes.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia reaches 400 homicides this year

Hours earlier, a student was walking home from school on Cheltenham Avenue when the suspects attempted to steal his shoes.

Instead, they left him with a cut on his head after hitting him with a hammer.

"I walk down here on a regular basis, three times a week," said a Mount Airy resident named Lawton. "So to know this is happening right here on Cheltenham Avenue is a bit alarming to say the least."

Then on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, the offenders targeted two more people on Rising Sun Avenue, stealing their sneakers and a school Chromebook.

"I would never want that to happen to my kids," said Colleen. "They come home from school, same thing with his Chromebook and so many kids in the neighborhood."

Colleen lives near the Fox Chase playground where the first robbery happened Wednesday afternoon on Ridgeway Avenue.

Police said the suspects attacked and beat a 13-year-old boy with a hammer before stealing his hoodie and sneakers.

"It's a shame you can't even send your kids out and feel safe that they'll return to you, or even you walking on the street that you'll return home safely," said Lawton.

Lawton has this message for the repeated offenders: "I beg you to get a job. I beg you to stop doing it. I beg you. I implore you to do something with your life rather than what you're doing because this will get you nowhere. You're going to end up in jail behind bars."

Police believe two of the suspects go by the names "Nasir" and "Rachelle Dever."

They ask anyone with information to contact the Northeast Detectives or 911.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker