$32K stolen from woman after Uber struck by another vehicle while on way to make deposit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying two men wanted in connection with a strong-armed robbery earlier this week in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

The robbery happened on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

According to police, two men robbed a manager of a Rite Aid store as she was on her way to deliver a cash deposit.

The manager told police that she ordered an Uber ride to deliver the deposit worth $32,000.

While on her way, she said she was struck from behind by another vehicle. When the Uber driver got out to look at the damage, two men wearing all black and ski masks then exited the other vehicle, opened her door and physically took the money bag from her.

A silver or gray older model Honda CRV (possibly 2007-2011) was spotted on city cameras following the manager's Uber vehicle down Ogontz Avenue, according to police.

"They went back to their Honda CRV and then fled westbound on Walnut Lane," said Captain John Craig, the commanding officer of Northwest Detectives.

The vehicle, which police say belongs to the suspects, was last seen in the area of Woolsteen and Beverly avenues.

Police say the suspects' vehicle has a paper tag and a "Lyft" sticker on the passenger side front windshield.

The crime raises the question of whether the robbers knew the store manager was carrying that much cash in the Uber.

"We're currently investigating that right now, but clearly this person was targeted," said Craig. "I always recommend situational awareness in all situations. Obviously, the individual didn't have an opportunity to get out of the car because these individuals were quickly right up on the Uber."

Rite Aid customers were shocked to learn the manager called an Uber to transport that much cash.

"Not even to the corner of my block," said Brenda Rice, "because crime is so high and these stores are targets. That's why we don't have any around here."

Action News reached out to Rite Aid to find out if it's standard practice for stores to transport money deposits via ride-share. We're waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police by calling 911. You can also call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.