Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater on '23 school strategy, initiatives and safety

Reginald Streater discusses his plans for the district and how he will keep parents informed and engaged in their children's education needs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviewed the new President of the Board of Education for School District of Philadelphia, Reginald Streater, about his plans for 2023.

They discussed his strategy and plans for the district, his support for current Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, and how he seeks to keep the community of parents informed and engaged in their children's education needs.

Tamala and the panelists then discussed two topics:

The unexpected new bi-partisan pick for PA State House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D). The Berks County former businessman was a nomination agreed upon by the anticipated Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D) and Republican leaders.

It was a stark contrast to the chaotic House vote in D.C. that finally ended with Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

How did Harrisburg get negotiations right to keep the government moving forward, while D.C. struggled for days to come to an agreement?

Finally, the panelists give a 'Nice Job' shout-out to those in the community making a difference!

This week's panel features Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Mark Segal, Liz Preate Havey and Brian Tierney.