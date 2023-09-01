Some Philadelphia schools to be dismissed early next week due to extreme heat in forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is making some adjustments to the first week of classes in anticipation of extreme heat in the forecast.

The district says schools without air conditioning or inadequate cooling will be dismissed two hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Student safety is our number one priority, and the District is taking several measures to help maintain healthy and comfortable classroom conditions," said Oz Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the School District of Philadelphia. "The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students. We have installed over 800 window air conditioning units and over 1,400 hydration stations to provide cool, filtered drinking water."

The district will continue to monitor heat conditions throughout the week. Any decisions about Thursday September 7 or Friday, September 8 will be communicated by noon the day before.

The following schools will be impacted.