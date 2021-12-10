Philadelphia School District students can soon display non-binary gender option in Google classroom

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District has announced a new policy as part of its efforts to be more inclusive.Starting on Monday, students can display a non-binary gender option in Google classroom and in the student and family portals.School officials say no legal documentation or parent permission is needed to make the change. The change can be made now through a form on the district's webpage.The district is pushing to become more welcoming to LGBTQ+ students.Outgoing Superintendent Dr. William Hite said the change is "an important step forward."