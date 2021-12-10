philadelphia school district

Philadelphia School District students can soon display non-binary gender option in Google classroom

School officials say no legal documentation or parent permission is needed to make the change.
EMBED <>More Videos

Students in Philly can soon display non-binary gender option

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District has announced a new policy as part of its efforts to be more inclusive.

Starting on Monday, students can display a non-binary gender option in Google classroom and in the student and family portals.

School officials say no legal documentation or parent permission is needed to make the change. The change can be made now through a form on the district's webpage.

The district is pushing to become more welcoming to LGBTQ+ students.

Outgoing Superintendent Dr. William Hite said the change is "an important step forward."

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphialgbtq+philadelphia school districteducationstudents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Philadelphia planning for in-person return in January
Philadelphia needs 1,000 crossing guards. It only has 650.
Several school districts report sharp increase in new COVID cases
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News