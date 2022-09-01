Philadelphia tightens security ahead of President Biden's speech, Made in America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two big events are set to happen in Philadelphia this week: President Joe Biden's address to the nation and the annual Made in America Festival.

Excitement is buzzing for the annual Labor Day weekend celebration along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

"The lineup looks awesome: Burner Boy and Jasmine Sullivan," said Taneisha Grant of Fairmount

"Everyone says it's a pretty amazing experience and I live right around here so I figured why not," added Louie Van Rooyen of Fairmount.

But what's in the back of mind for so many is the shots fired incident that happened on the Parkway during the 4th of July.

Two bullets flew into the crowd, causing a panic. One bullet landed in a police officer's hat.

However, that tragedy won't serve as a deterrent for those Action News spoke with.

"It's an isolated incident. It's pretty sad to hear that it happened. But the world is the world and there's always a bad apple somewhere," said Van Rooyen.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said they're well prepared for both events.

"We will be working closely with the Office of Emergency Management, the Philadelphia Fire Department and the event's private security to ensure the safety of concert-goers," said Outlaw.

Before the music festival, President Biden will deliver a prime-time speech from Independence Hall on the state of our democracy.

Mayor Jim Kenney said you can certainly expect several road closures among many other potential security precautions.

He adds you never know what will happen on the security front when a president is in town.

"The Secret Service shuts down anything they want, anytime they want and that's the way it is, and the way it should be. I would suspect his route from the airport to Old City, I-95. I don't know what route they're taking but I'm sure that'll shut down. There will be a rolling shut down of exists and entrances as he moves his way north," said Kenney.

The inner lanes of the Parkway are closed for Made in America. All road closures are expected to be lifted by no later than next Tuesday morning.

