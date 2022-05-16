shooting

Man getting water ice shot in the stomach in Cobbs Creek

The victim had been at the water ice stand with a woman who was not shot, police say.
Man getting water ice shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot while getting water ice in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at South 58th Street near Norfolk Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 33-year-old man and woman had stopped at the water ice stand.

When they got out of their truck, the two were approached by a male suspect.

"They engage in some sort of discussion which turns into an argument and shortly thereafter the male pulls out a gun and fires at least four times at the gunshot victim," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The man was shot once in the stomach. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police say the woman was not injured.

Real-time surveillance cameras in the area captured part of the incident which showed the suspect fleeing on foot.

No arrests have been made.

