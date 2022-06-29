20-year-old man shot multiple times in chest in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died Tuesday night after he was shot multiple times in the chest in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.According to police, the shooting happened at about 10:22 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Broad Street.When officers responded, a 20-year-old man was found on the road with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.The man, later identified as Zamir Syrus, of the 6500 block of North Broad Street, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.Police said a gun was found on the victim and narcotics were found nearby.The investigation is ongoing.