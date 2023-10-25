2 men killed in shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of North Reese Street at 1 a.m., along with another scene a block away on North Fairhill Street.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head. He was transported by police to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head was also found and taken by police to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to figure out the motive and are also searching for the killer(s). No one has been arrested and no weapons have been recovered.