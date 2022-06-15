65-year-old man shot twice in Kensington, 2 masked suspects flee: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being ambushed by masked shooters in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 3600 block of Kensington Avenue.Police say the victim was standing outside of his pickup truck when the two masked suspects, a male and female, approached.The victim was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the abdomen.He was taken to Temple University Hospital for surgery.The shooters fled on foot.Police found several businesses in the area with surveillance cameras which they hope captured the suspects.