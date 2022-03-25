shooting

Would-be robber shot dead inside Philadelphia dollar store: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a would-be robber was killed inside of a dollar store on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 9th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say a man tried to rob the store when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The store manager, who is licensed to carry, shot and killed a man who said he had a gun and ordered the cashier to empty the register, according to investigators.

However, police say the suspect did not have a weapon, but he was in possession of an object that looked like gun.



It's unclear if the store manager is facing any charges.

A similar incident happened earlier this week when a would-be robber tried to rob a man inside a smoke shop.

Police say the male suspect, believed to be in his 20s, approached a 45-year-old man who was standing by an ATM inside the store. Within seconds, the customer is able to get a gun away from the suspect before shooting him several times.

The suspect died in the altercation. The victim was not injured.

