Would-be robber shot dead inside Philadelphia dollar store: Police

UPDATE : POLICE: The store manager who is licensed to carry shot and killed a man who said he had a gun and ordered the cashier to empty the register. Police say he had what looked like a weapon, it turned out to be an object police think he made to look like a gun but wasn’t. https://t.co/rcpgTrBB6v — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 25, 2022

Exclusive video obtained by Action News shows the moment a customer fought back against a would-be robbery suspect inside a Philadelphia smoke shop.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a would-be robber was killed inside of a dollar store on Thursday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 9th Street and Girard Avenue.Police say a man tried to rob the store when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The store manager, who is licensed to carry, shot and killed a man who said he had a gun and ordered the cashier to empty the register, according to investigators.However, police say the suspect did not have a weapon, but he was in possession of an object that looked like gun.It's unclear if the store manager is facing any charges.A similar incident happened earlier this week when a would-be robber tried to rob a man inside a smoke shop.Police say the male suspect, believed to be in his 20s, approached a 45-year-old man who was standing by an ATM inside the store. Within seconds, the customer is able to get a gun away from the suspect before shooting him several times.The suspect died in the altercation. The victim was not injured.