3 employees charged following dispute, shooting at Philadelphia car wash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three employees of a Philadelphia car wash have been arrested and charged after an apparent dispute led to gunfire at the business last month.

According to the district attorney's office, David Chang, 50, Victor Figueroa, 40, and David Guzman, 29, have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and other crimes in the November 16 incident.

David Chang, 50, Victor Figueroa, 40, and David Guzman, 29

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Speedy Lube on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

Police said there was an argument between a 56-year-old man and the employees that turned into a fistfight outside of the business.

Soon after the physical altercation, authorities said the man sped away in his vehicle and appeared to hit Guzman.

Man shot during dispute at Philadelphia car wash

According to officials, the three employees, who have licenses to carry, pulled out their firearms and shot at the vehicle, hitting the man in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition and one of the employees sustained injuries during the physical fight.

The entire incident is captured on surveillance video, the district attorney's office said.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker