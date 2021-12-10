shooting

Pizza shop employee shoots would-be robber in Spring Garden

Police say the 33-year-old suspect was found after officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby SEPTA station.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly pizza shop employee shoots would-be robber in face

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia pizza shop employee shot an armed robbery suspect who had just targeted a nearby pharmacy minutes earlier, police say.

Police say the series of incidents unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when three men robbed the CVS pharmacy at North Broad and Spring Garden in the Spring Garden section of the city.

Moments later, police say at least one of those men went a block away to rob the pizza shop at 15th and Spring Garden.

However, once inside, an employee of the pizza shop shot the would-be robber in the face.

Officers responded to that shooting and say there was clearly a robbery.

"There was money on the floor and there was also some broken glass inside the store, and there was also a large amount of blood," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators say they followed a trail of blood down the stairs of a SEPTA subway station at Broad and Spring Garden.

Police say that's where they found the 33-year-old male suspect.

"From following the trail of blood, we also found some cash in the subway where the victim was found," Small said.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was overhead after a shooting at a Spring Garden pizza shop on Dec. 9, 2021.



The suspect was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

According to police, surveillance video from the pharmacy matched the description of the injured suspect.

The man has not been identified. No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaattempted robberyrobberyshootingpizza
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot after confronting suspect trying to steal car: Police
School district faces 2 $100M suits after Oxford HS shooting
Philadelphia police announce 23 arrests in recent homicide cases
Opening statements begin in trial of ex-cop Kim Potter
TOP STORIES
Temple student carjacked by armed man while on phone with boyfriend
Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33
Crash on I-95 in Bensalem results in injuries, major backup
Woman shot to death inside NoLibs home, husband in custody
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant: Police
4 children struck by car in Delaware
Pa. healthcare system at 'brink of collapse,' doctor says
Show More
US consumer prices soared 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
2 Tower Health-owned hospitals to close in Chesco
More holiday fun to do in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Record Warmth Saturday
Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips
More TOP STORIES News