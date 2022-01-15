Shooting in East Mount Airy leaves 17-year-old girl dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead in East Mount Airy Friday night.Police were called to Chestnut Hill Hospital on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue just before 9 p.m.They learned that a 17-year-old girl had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.The girl was shot four times, including once in the head.She was pronounced dead a short time later, officials say.Police later learned the incident happened on the 6600 block of Ross Street while the victim was sitting in a white Toyota with three other people.Authorities believe the victim was the intended target, and the incident may have been caught on video.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.