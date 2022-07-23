teen shot

13-year-old girl shot in face in Philadelphia's Germantown section

Police said 13-year-old girl was shot in the ear. The bullet then went through her jaw.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old girl shot in face in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old girl is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the face in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The shooting happened along the 5800 block of Osceola Street just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said 13-year-old girl was shot in the ear. The bullet then went through her jaw.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceteen shotshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Police investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Frankford
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Juniata
Police: Shooting leaves teen critically injured in Southwest Philly
Boy, 8, among 3 injured in Delaware shooting
TOP STORIES
Philly rec center pool to close for season after staffers assaulted
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Heat This Weekend
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Attorney says new video of Sesame Place incident substantiates claims
Police locate truck sought for fatal hit-and-run in Parkside
Show More
Ticket prices for Springsteen's shows are angering some fans
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Employees at a Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store
Heading out this weekend? Watch out for dehydration, doctors say
'We can see the light': Small businesses rebound after COVID
More TOP STORIES News