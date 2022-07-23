13-year-old girl shot in face in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old girl is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the face in Philadelphia's Germantown section.The shooting happened along the 5800 block of Osceola Street just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.Police said 13-year-old girl was shot in the ear. The bullet then went through her jaw.She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police said.No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.