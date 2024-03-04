1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting involving SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A juvenile is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting involving a SEPTA bus in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.

Police say the juvenile was shot and killed around 3:45 p.m. at Ogontz and Godfrey avenues.

Police are now investigating two other scenes related to this shooting.

Two women were found to be shot on the SEPTA bus near the 1600 block Limekiln Pike, and another male was found suffering from a graze wound nearby on the 200 block of Medary Avenue. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

IMAGE: Chopper 6 over shooting investigation involving SEPTA bus on March 4, 2024.

The crime scene is several blocks long. Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off a Route 6 bus.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.